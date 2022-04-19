Atomos has announced a new partnership with Leica, which will allow the latest camera from the Leica SL-System to record ProRes RAW over HDMI.

When connected to the Atomos Ninja V or Ninja V+, the Leica SL2-S is able to produce 4K, 12-bit linear ProRes RAW at up to 60fps.

Leica SL2-S

Building on the Leica SL2, the Leica SL2-S features an all-metal body that has been built for long-term durability and protects the latest 24-megapixel BSI-CMOS sensor. It offers separate recording modes for photos or video to maximise performance and offer an optimal experience for each medium. The sensor is suspended to provide multi-axis stabilisation when combined with L-Mount lenses.

Ninja V & Ninja V+

The bright HDR display of the Ninja V/V+ provides a detailed preview of the image from the Leica SL2-S, while offering the ability to choose between HLG and PQ (HDR10) standards to suit individual requirements. The 5-inch touchscreen provides access to a wide range of software tools including waveforms, false color, check focus, framing guides, LUTs and image magnification.

Ninja V/V+ & Leica SLS-2

The Leica SL2-S and the Ninja V/V+ provide a portable, compact package, suited to various kinds of rig and types of production. This includes part of a handheld setup, positioned in a confined space, or mounted on a gimbal.

ProRes RAW – the new standard for RAW

ProRes RAW combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the real-time performance of ProRes. The format gives filmmakers latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail. Both ProRes RAW, and the higher bandwidth, less compressed ProRes RAW HQ are supported. Manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving. ProRes RAW is fully supported in Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro and Avid Media Composer along with a collection of other apps including Assimilate Scratch, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight and Grass Valley Edius.

The required firmware updates for the Leica SLS-2 and the Atomos Ninja V/V+ will be available for download beginning of May.