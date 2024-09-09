(L to r) Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus KC MP, Screenrights chair Kim Dalton, Screenrights CEO James Dickinson.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus reiterates support for copyright at Screenrights office opening

Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus KC MP has reiterated his support for copyright as consumers continue to shift towards online screen content, creating new challenges for copyright law and government policy.

Dreyfus – speaking at the opening of Screenrights’ new office on September 4 – said the copyright collecting agency had contributed to discussions on important issues around the legal definition of a broadcast.

“It’s of particular importance given the ongoing shift towards online consumpti...