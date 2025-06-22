“Audience-driven” is not a dirty word: How to build reach for films from development to release

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The taxpayer has invested millions of dollars in Australian films. If no one’s actually hearing about them, is that a good return on investment?”



That was a question posed by Nick Hayes, former head of sales and acquisitions at both Umbrella and Icon, during a Sydney Film Festival panel earlier this month on audience development and maximising film reach.

Hayes lamented that too often, that marketing is the first line item cut to make way for other elements of production. Without marketing assets like soc...