‘Audrey’ (Trailer)

Natalie Bailey’s Audrey follows Ronnie Lipsick, played by Jackie van Beek, a frustrated mother who lives vicariously through the dreams she seeks to instill in her two daughters, Norah (Hannah Diviney) and Audrey (Josephine Blazier).

When the latter ends up in a coma, Ronnie gets her second chance at the life she wanted by taking on her daughter’s identity. Also exploiting Audrey’s absence for their own gain, Ronnie’s husband Cormack (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) reawakens his long lost mojo and lust for life with a job producing Christian-themed porn. At the same time, Nora revels in the attention from Audrey’s friends and boyfriend. Everybody’s life seems better without Audrey – until the inevitable chaos that ensues once she wakes up. The cast also includes Aaron Fa’aoso, Fraser Anderson, and Gael Ballantyne.

Written by Lou Sanz, Audrey is produced by Michael Wrenn, Dan Lake, Shannon Wilson-McClinton, and Diya Eid, with Kurt Royan, Roxana McMallan, Mitchell Williams, Stephen Kelliher, and Sophie Green executive producing. The creative team also included editor Katrina Barker, DOP Simon Ozolins, production designer Helen O’Loan, costume designer Bridgette Hungerford, hair and makeup designer Toni Ffrench, casting director Leigh Pickford, and composer Alex Cameron.

Audrey will be released in cinemas November 7 via Rialto Distribution.

