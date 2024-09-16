Aus box office: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ holds top spot

Box Office
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has held top spot at the Australian box office after grossing $2.42 million in its second weekend.

The film, starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, has now taken $7.13 million. Deadpool & Wolverine also held second spot in its eighth week, grossing $831,569. The Disney film has now taken $64.54 million in total, providing a massive boost for cinemas still struggling with a lack of blockbuster films that resonate with audiences.

The Wild Robot, which opens later t...