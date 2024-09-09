Aus box office: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ opens in top spot

Box Office
Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, has opened in top spot at the Australian box office with $3.83 million.

The Warner Bros film, which once again stars Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, opened on 621 screens to post an impressive screen average of almost $6200. The film also opened strongly in the US over the weekend with $US110 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine was finally pushed into second place after seven weekends at cinemas. It took $1.18 million across 363 screens, push...