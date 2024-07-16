Aus box office: Despicable Me 4 rises to top spot

Despicable Me 4 has edged out Inside Out 2 for the number one position at the local box office as school holiday crowds continue to flock to see both animated films.
Despicable Me 4 grossed $4.87 million, just above Inside Out 2 with $4.64 million, which is in its fifth weekend. The two films have lifted the Australian box office after a lacklustre start to the year, taking $79.56 million between them.
Disaster film Twisters opened with $3.66 million across 457 screens to take third place. Horror film A Quiet Place: Day One passed the $10 million total mark after taking $1.21 million in its third weekend at cinemas.
Meanwhile, space-race romance Fly Me to the Moon opened with a soft $939,046 across 402 screens to round out the top five films.
Among Australian films, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line posted a significant 76 per cent drop in box office to $46,506 in its second weekend. The documentary about the legendary rock band has now grossed $473,230, making it the fifth most successful local film of the year.
Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.
Australian films box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
|$400m est.
|Warner Bros.
|$3.33m
|8
|$10.18m
|Force of Nature: The Dry 2
|Roadshow
|$1.6m
|13
|$7.31m
|The Way, My Way
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$218,163
|9
|$1.72m
|Late Night With The Devil
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$242,000
|14
|$926,000
|Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line
|Roadshow
|$194,862
|2
|$473,230
|The Road to Patagonia
|Madman
|22
|$459,000
|Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back
|Maslow
Entertainment
|$88,000
|9
|$365,278
|The Convert
|Kismet Movies
|$126,595
|4
|$383,000
|The Trust Fall: Julian Assange
|Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change
|$1300
|21
|$336,000
|Before Dawn
|$10m
|Umbrella
|$99,971
|9
|$264,000
|Just a Farmer
|$1.9m
|VAM Paddock Productions
|$40,070
|9
|$143,000
|The Rooster
|Bonsai Films
|$24,480
|15
|$72,000
|The Emu War
|–
|Umbrella Entertainment
|–
|17
|$13,298
|TOTAL
|$19.92m
Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Anyone But You*
|$US25m
|Sony
|$2.87m
|15
|$22.64m
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|$US135-$US150m
|Warner Bros.
|$5.6m
|12
|$18.86m
|The Fall Guy
|$US125m
|Universal
|$3.7m
|12
|$14.26m
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|$US160m
|Disney
|$3.78m
|10
|$12.35m
|TOTAL
|$67.82m