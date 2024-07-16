ADVERTISEMENT

Aus box office: Despicable Me 4 rises to top spot

·
Box OfficeFilm
·
Despicable Me 4
Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 has edged out Inside Out 2 for the number one position at the local box office as school holiday crowds continue to flock to see both animated films.

Despicable Me 4 grossed $4.87 million, just above Inside Out 2 with $4.64 million, which is in its fifth weekend. The two films have lifted the Australian box office after a lacklustre start to the year, taking $79.56 million between them.

Disaster film Twisters opened with $3.66 million across 457 screens to take third place. Horror film A Quiet Place: Day One passed the $10 million total mark after taking $1.21 million in its third weekend at cinemas.

Meanwhile, space-race romance Fly Me to the Moon opened with a soft $939,046 across 402 screens to round out the top five films.

Among Australian films, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line posted a significant 76 per cent drop in box office to $46,506 in its second weekend. The documentary about the legendary rock band has now grossed $473,230, making it the fifth most successful local film of the year.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga$400m est.Warner Bros.$3.33m8$10.18m
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1639$1.72m
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,00014$926,000
Midnight Oil: The Hardest LineRoadshow$194,8622$473,230
The Road to PatagoniaMadman22$459,000
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The ConvertKismet Movies$126,5954$383,000
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeJourneyman Pictures/Films For Change$130021$336,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9719$264,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,48015$72,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$19.92m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You*$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m12$18.86m
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m12$14.26m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m10$12.35m
TOTAL $67.82m
* Includes one week of 2023 box office.