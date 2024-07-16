Aus box office: Despicable Me 4 rises to top spot

Despicable Me 4 has edged out Inside Out 2 for the number one position at the local box office as school holiday crowds continue to flock to see both animated films.

Despicable Me 4 grossed $4.87 million, just above Inside Out 2 with $4.64 million, which is in its fifth weekend. The two films have lifted the Australian box office after a lacklustre start to the year, taking $79.56 million between them.

Disaster film Twisters opened with $3.66 million across 457 screens to take third place. Horror film A Quiet Place: Day One passed the $10 million total mark after taking $1.21 million in its third weekend at cinemas.

Meanwhile, space-race romance Fly Me to the Moon opened with a soft $939,046 across 402 screens to round out the top five films.

Among Australian films, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line posted a significant 76 per cent drop in box office to $46,506 in its second weekend. The documentary about the legendary rock band has now grossed $473,230, making it the fifth most successful local film of the year.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga $400m est. Warner Bros. $3.33m 8 $10.18m Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m The Way, My Way – Maslow Entertainment $218,163 9 $1.72m Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 14 $926,000 Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line Roadshow $194,862 2 $473,230 The Road to Patagonia Madman 22 $459,000 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Convert Kismet Movies $126,595 4 $383,000 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change $1300 21 $336,000 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 9 $264,000 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 9 $143,000 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 15 $72,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $19.92m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)