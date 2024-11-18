SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Michael Pruss, Fred Hechinger, Connie Nielsen and Paul Mescal attend the Australian Premiere of "Gladiator II" at Darling Harbour Theatre on October 30, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Aus box office: Gladiator II opens with huge $6.9m weekend tally

Box Office
Ridley Scott’s Roman epic Gladiator II has taken $6.95 million over the weekend to top the local box office.

While the sequel to the 2000 Oscar best picture winner starring Russell Crowe has had mixed reviews, it didn’t stop the crowds across most markets. The film, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, performed strongly in most countries, grossing $US87 million.

Paramount rolled the film out across 751 screens in Australia, giving it a strong screen average of $9257. The film h...