Aus box office: Gladiator II opens with huge $6.9m weekend tally

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ridley Scott’s Roman epic Gladiator II has taken $6.95 million over the weekend to top the local box office.

While the sequel to the 2000 Oscar best picture winner starring Russell Crowe has had mixed reviews, it didn’t stop the crowds across most markets. The film, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, performed strongly in most countries, grossing $US87 million.

Paramount rolled the film out across 751 screens in Australia, giving it a strong screen average of $9257. The film h...