Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ and ‘Despicable Me 2’ ride high

The popularity of animated sequels Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 2 has driven the Australian box office to its highest weekend gross since last year’s Christmas holidays.

Inside Out 2 posted a small 18 per cent decline in its second weekend to take $7.47 million. It was the highest second weekend for a Walt Disney Animation Studios/Pixar film, beating Finding Dory in 2016 ($7.43 million). The film has now taken $19.13 million in just two weeks.

Despicable Me 4 opened with a strong $7.02 million across 660 screens. The combination of the two films, as well as Bad Boys: Ride or Die ($1.62 million) pushed the weekend box office to $18.7 million. The last time it surpassed that level was the December 31, 2023 weekend, when the box office hit $20 million.

The Garfield Movie took $359,670 in fourth place, pushing its total to $7.86 million, while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga edged closer to the $10 million mark after taking $328,063 across 244 screens. It represented a 40 per cent drop over the previous weekend after losing 69 screens.

Australian-New Zealand co-production The Convert, starring Guy Pearce and Te Kohe Tuhaka, opened moderately with $126,595 across 97 screens. Bill Bennett’s The Way, My Way passed the $1.5 million mark after taking another $73,183 in its sixth week. The film, distributed by Maslo Entertainment, was shown across 108 screens.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga $400m est. Warner Bros. $3.33m 5 $9,722,634 Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m The Way, My Way – Maslow Entertainment $218,163 6 $1,525,953 Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 10 $912,000 The Road to Patagonia Madman 18 $391,000 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change $1300 21 $336,000 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 9 $264,000 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 9 $143,000 The Convert Kismet Movies $126,595 1 $132,568 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 15 $72,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $19.72m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)