Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ and ‘Despicable Me 2’ ride high

The popularity of animated sequels Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 2 has driven the Australian box office to its highest weekend gross since last year’s Christmas holidays.
Inside Out 2 posted a small 18 per cent decline in its second weekend to take $7.47 million. It was the highest second weekend for a Walt Disney Animation Studios/Pixar film, beating Finding Dory in 2016 ($7.43 million). The film has now taken $19.13 million in just two weeks.
Despicable Me 4 opened with a strong $7.02 million across 660 screens. The combination of the two films, as well as Bad Boys: Ride or Die ($1.62 million) pushed the weekend box office to $18.7 million. The last time it surpassed that level was the December 31, 2023 weekend, when the box office hit $20 million.
The Garfield Movie took $359,670 in fourth place, pushing its total to $7.86 million, while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga edged closer to the $10 million mark after taking $328,063 across 244 screens. It represented a 40 per cent drop over the previous weekend after losing 69 screens.
Australian-New Zealand co-production The Convert, starring Guy Pearce and Te Kohe Tuhaka, opened moderately with $126,595 across 97 screens. Bill Bennett’s The Way, My Way passed the $1.5 million mark after taking another $73,183 in its sixth week. The film, distributed by Maslo Entertainment, was shown across 108 screens.
Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.
Australian films box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
|$400m est.
|Warner Bros.
|$3.33m
|5
|$9,722,634
|Force of Nature: The Dry 2
|Roadshow
|$1.6m
|13
|$7.31m
|The Way, My Way
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$218,163
|6
|$1,525,953
|Late Night With The Devil
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$242,000
|10
|$912,000
|The Road to Patagonia
|Madman
|18
|$391,000
|Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back
|Maslow
Entertainment
|$88,000
|9
|$365,278
|The Trust Fall: Julian Assange
|Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change
|$1300
|21
|$336,000
|Before Dawn
|$10m
|Umbrella
|$99,971
|9
|$264,000
|Just a Farmer
|$1.9m
|VAM Paddock Productions
|$40,070
|9
|$143,000
|The Convert
|Kismet Movies
|$126,595
|1
|$132,568
|The Rooster
|Bonsai Films
|$24,480
|15
|$72,000
|The Emu War
|–
|Umbrella Entertainment
|–
|17
|$13,298
|TOTAL
|$19.72m
Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Anyone But You*
|$US25m
|Sony
|$2.87m
|15
|$22.64m
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|$US135-$US150m
|Warner Bros.
|$5.6m
|12
|$18.86m
|The Fall Guy
|$US125m
|Universal
|$3.7m
|9
|$14.08m
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|$US160m
|Disney
|$3.78m
|7
|$12.14m
|TOTAL
|$67.72m