Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ and ‘Despicable Me 2’ ride high

Box Office
The popularity of animated sequels Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 2 has driven the Australian box office to its highest weekend gross since last year’s Christmas holidays.

Inside Out 2 posted a small 18 per cent decline in its second weekend to take $7.47 million. It was the highest second weekend for a Walt Disney Animation Studios/Pixar film, beating Finding Dory in 2016 ($7.43 million). The film has now taken $19.13 million in just two weeks.

Despicable Me 4 opened with a strong $7.02 million across 660 screens. The combination of the two films, as well as Bad Boys: Ride or Die ($1.62 million) pushed the weekend box office to $18.7 million. The last time it surpassed that level was the December 31, 2023 weekend, when the box office hit $20 million.

The Garfield Movie took $359,670 in fourth place, pushing its total to $7.86 million, while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga edged closer to the $10 million mark after taking $328,063 across 244 screens. It represented a 40 per cent drop over the previous weekend after losing 69 screens.

Australian-New Zealand co-production The Convert, starring Guy Pearce and Te Kohe Tuhaka, opened moderately with $126,595 across 97 screens. Bill Bennett’s The Way, My Way passed the $1.5 million mark after taking another $73,183 in its sixth week. The film, distributed by Maslo Entertainment, was shown across 108 screens.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga$400m est.Warner Bros.$3.33m5$9,722,634
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1636$1,525,953
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,00010$912,000
The Road to PatagoniaMadman18$391,000
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeJourneyman Pictures/Films For Change$130021$336,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9719$264,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The ConvertKismet Movies$126,5951$132,568
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,48015$72,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$19.72m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You*$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m12$18.86m
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m9$14.08m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m7$12.14m
TOTAL $67.72m
* Includes one week of 2023 box office.