Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ breaks more records, ‘Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line’ doco opens

Box Office
Midnight Oil (Image: Daniel Boud)

Inside Out 2 continues to dominate the local box office after taking almost $6 million in its fourth weekend.

The Pixar animation has now grossed $37.5 million in Australia and $US1.22 billion around the world, passing Minions in the process to become the fifth highest-grossing animated film in history.

Despicable Me 4 held second spot after taking $5.84 million in its third weekend. It has now grossed an impressive $24.2 million. Horror film A Quiet Place: Day One held third place with $2.5 million while crime-drama The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, opened with $933,838 across 312 screens.

Meanwhile, Australian documentary Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line opened with $194,862 across 207 screens.

The film tells the story of the legendary activist ’80s band but hasn’t found the mass audience that the last local documentary about an 80s music icon, John Farnham: Finding the Voice, did in 2023.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, which also opened the Sydney Film Festival, grossed $358,238 in total across 207 screens. John Farnham: Finding the Voice grossed $818,888 or $1.13 million including previews across 287 screens in 2023.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga added another $73,271 in its seventh weekend. It has underperformed expectations but its $10.1 million box office haul makes it the biggest Australian film of the year.

Australian comedy-drama The Way, My Way added $30,263 to bring its tally to $1.68 million while Australian-New Zealand co-production The Convert added $29,601 in its third weekend. Its tally now stands at $359,178.

The Convert, starring Guy Pearce, is the third collaboration between director Lee Tamahori and producer Robin Scholes following Once Were Warriors and Māhana.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga$400m est.Warner Bros.$3.33m7$10.13m
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1638$1.68m
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,00010$912,000
The Road to PatagoniaMadman18$391,000
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The ConvertKismet Movies$126,5953$359,178
Midnight Oil: The Hardest LineRoadshow$194,8621$358,238
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeJourneyman Pictures/Films For Change$130021$336,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9719$264,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,48015$72,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$19.92m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You*$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m12$18.86m
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m10$14.23m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m8$12.26m
TOTAL $67.82m
* Includes one week of 2023 box office.