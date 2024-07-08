Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ breaks more records, ‘Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line’ doco opens

Inside Out 2 continues to dominate the local box office after taking almost $6 million in its fourth weekend.

The Pixar animation has now grossed $37.5 million in Australia and $US1.22 billion around the world, passing Minions in the process to become the fifth highest-grossing animated film in history.

Despicable Me 4 held second spot after taking $5.84 million in its third weekend. It has now grossed an impressive $24.2 million. Horror film A Quiet Place: Day One held third place with $2.5 million while crime-drama The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, opened with $933,838 across 312 screens.

Meanwhile, Australian documentary Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line opened with $194,862 across 207 screens.

The film tells the story of the legendary activist ’80s band but hasn’t found the mass audience that the last local documentary about an 80s music icon, John Farnham: Finding the Voice, did in 2023.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, which also opened the Sydney Film Festival, grossed $358,238 in total across 207 screens. John Farnham: Finding the Voice grossed $818,888 or $1.13 million including previews across 287 screens in 2023.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga added another $73,271 in its seventh weekend. It has underperformed expectations but its $10.1 million box office haul makes it the biggest Australian film of the year.

Australian comedy-drama The Way, My Way added $30,263 to bring its tally to $1.68 million while Australian-New Zealand co-production The Convert added $29,601 in its third weekend. Its tally now stands at $359,178.

The Convert, starring Guy Pearce, is the third collaboration between director Lee Tamahori and producer Robin Scholes following Once Were Warriors and Māhana.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga $400m est. Warner Bros. $3.33m 7 $10.13m Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m The Way, My Way – Maslow Entertainment $218,163 8 $1.68m Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 10 $912,000 The Road to Patagonia Madman 18 $391,000 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Convert Kismet Movies $126,595 3 $359,178 Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line Roadshow $194,862 1 $358,238 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change $1300 21 $336,000 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 9 $264,000 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 9 $143,000 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 15 $72,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $19.92m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)