Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ continues to smash records

Pixar animation Inside Out 2 has continued to dominate the local box office after grossing $5.96 million, taking its total to $27.6 million after just three weeks.

It is the first film of the year to pass the $US1 billion mark globally and the fastest animated film (from 11 in total) to surpass that mark. The spectacular performance of Inside Out 2 held off Despicable Me 4, which also performed strongly in its second weekend.

The animated Steve Carell comedy took $5.39 million across 571 screens, bringing its total to $14.55 million.

Survival-horror film A Quiet Place: Day One opened in third place with $3.94 million across 496 screens. Indian sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD opened in fourth place after taking $1.65 million across 160 screens. Will Smith-Martin Lawrence cop buddy film Bad Boys: Ride or Die rounded out the top five with $926,216. It has now grossed $11.7 million in total.

Among local films, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took $149,450 in its sixth week across 154 screens. The film has almost reached the $10 million mark and is likely to remain behind Mad Max 2, which grossed $10.84 million in 1981.

The Way, My Way added another $58,892 across 70 screens to pass $1.62 million. The Bill Bennett film has also performed well in New Zealand, which brings its combined total box office to just over $2 million.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga $400m est. Warner Bros. $3.33m 6 $9,984,601 Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m The Way, My Way – Maslow Entertainment $218,163 7 $1,624,610 Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 10 $912,000 The Road to Patagonia Madman 18 $391,000 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change $1300 21 $336,000 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 9 $264,000 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 9 $143,000 The Convert Kismet Movies $126,595 1 $132,568 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 15 $72,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $19.92m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)