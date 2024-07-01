ADVERTISEMENT

Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ continues to smash records

Box OfficeFilm
Emma Watkins

Pixar animation Inside Out 2 has continued to dominate the local box office after grossing $5.96 million, taking its total to $27.6 million after just three weeks.

It is the first film of the year to pass the $US1 billion mark globally and the fastest animated film (from 11 in total) to surpass that mark. The spectacular performance of Inside Out 2 held off Despicable Me 4, which also performed strongly in its second weekend.

The animated Steve Carell comedy took $5.39 million across 571 screens, bringing its total to $14.55 million.

Survival-horror film A Quiet Place: Day One opened in third place with $3.94 million across 496 screens. Indian sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD opened in fourth place after taking $1.65 million across 160 screens. Will Smith-Martin Lawrence cop buddy film Bad Boys: Ride or Die rounded out the top five with $926,216. It has now grossed $11.7 million in total.

Among local films, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took $149,450 in its sixth week across 154 screens. The film has almost reached the $10 million mark and is likely to remain behind Mad Max 2, which grossed $10.84 million in 1981.

The Way, My Way added another $58,892 across 70 screens to pass $1.62 million. The Bill Bennett film has also performed well in New Zealand, which brings its combined total box office to just over $2 million.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga$400m est.Warner Bros.$3.33m6$9,984,601
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1637$1,624,610
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,00010$912,000
The Road to PatagoniaMadman18$391,000
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeJourneyman Pictures/Films For Change$130021$336,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9719$264,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The ConvertKismet Movies$126,5951$132,568
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,48015$72,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$19.92m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You*$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m12$18.86m
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m10$14.17m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m8$12.26m
TOTAL $67.82m
* Includes one week of 2023 box office.