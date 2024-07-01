Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ continues to smash records

Pixar animation Inside Out 2 has continued to dominate the local box office after grossing $5.96 million, taking its total to $27.6 million after just three weeks.
It is the first film of the year to pass the $US1 billion mark globally and the fastest animated film (from 11 in total) to surpass that mark. The spectacular performance of Inside Out 2 held off Despicable Me 4, which also performed strongly in its second weekend.
The animated Steve Carell comedy took $5.39 million across 571 screens, bringing its total to $14.55 million.
Survival-horror film A Quiet Place: Day One opened in third place with $3.94 million across 496 screens. Indian sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD opened in fourth place after taking $1.65 million across 160 screens. Will Smith-Martin Lawrence cop buddy film Bad Boys: Ride or Die rounded out the top five with $926,216. It has now grossed $11.7 million in total.
Among local films, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took $149,450 in its sixth week across 154 screens. The film has almost reached the $10 million mark and is likely to remain behind Mad Max 2, which grossed $10.84 million in 1981.
The Way, My Way added another $58,892 across 70 screens to pass $1.62 million. The Bill Bennett film has also performed well in New Zealand, which brings its combined total box office to just over $2 million.
Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.
Australian films box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
|$400m est.
|Warner Bros.
|$3.33m
|6
|$9,984,601
|Force of Nature: The Dry 2
|Roadshow
|$1.6m
|13
|$7.31m
|The Way, My Way
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$218,163
|7
|$1,624,610
|Late Night With The Devil
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$242,000
|10
|$912,000
|The Road to Patagonia
|Madman
|18
|$391,000
|Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back
|Maslow
Entertainment
|$88,000
|9
|$365,278
|The Trust Fall: Julian Assange
|Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change
|$1300
|21
|$336,000
|Before Dawn
|$10m
|Umbrella
|$99,971
|9
|$264,000
|Just a Farmer
|$1.9m
|VAM Paddock Productions
|$40,070
|9
|$143,000
|The Convert
|Kismet Movies
|$126,595
|1
|$132,568
|The Rooster
|Bonsai Films
|$24,480
|15
|$72,000
|The Emu War
|–
|Umbrella Entertainment
|–
|17
|$13,298
|TOTAL
|$19.92m
Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Anyone But You*
|$US25m
|Sony
|$2.87m
|15
|$22.64m
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|$US135-$US150m
|Warner Bros.
|$5.6m
|12
|$18.86m
|The Fall Guy
|$US125m
|Universal
|$3.7m
|10
|$14.17m
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|$US160m
|Disney
|$3.78m
|8
|$12.26m
|TOTAL
|$67.82m