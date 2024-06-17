Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ posts biggest opening weekend of year

Pixar animation Inside Out 2 has posted the biggest box office opening weekend of the year with $9.15 million across 655 screens.

The result was well above expectations and replicated in the US, where it opened with $US155 million, making it the first film to open with more than $US100 million since Barbie last year. Amy Poehler was in Sydney last month to promote the Disney film, which tells the story of Riley’s emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley’s head.

The result will be welcome news for cinemas which have been struggling with a sparse slate of blockbusters following last year’s industrial action in the US, while many big releases have misfired with audiences.

Will Smith buddy movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die was demoted to second place at the weelend box office with a still strong $2.47 million (a 41 per cent decline) across 495 screens in its second weekend. The Garfield Movie was in third place with $833,753 across 369 screens – a drop of 61 per cent in its third weekend.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga added $541,578 to its box office tally in its fourth weekend. It has now taken $9.2 million in total, pushing it to number 41 on the list of biggest local box office hits, just behind 80s hits Phar Lap.

Furiosa – the most expensive film made in the history of Australian cinema – is now unlikely to break the $10 million box office mark. The last film in the franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, grossed $21.7 million in 2015.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga $400m est. Warner Bros. $3.33m 4 $9,201,760 Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m The Way, My Way – Maslow Entertainment $218,163 5 $1,394,914 Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 10 $912,000 The Road to Patagonia Madman 18 $391,000 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change $1300 21 $336,000 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 9 $264,000 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 9 $143,000 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 15 $72,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $19.19m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)