Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ posts biggest opening weekend of year

Box OfficeFilm
Pixar animation Inside Out 2 has posted the biggest box office opening weekend of the year with $9.15 million across 655 screens.

The result was well above expectations and replicated in the US, where it opened with $US155 million, making it the first film to open with more than $US100 million since Barbie last year. Amy Poehler was in Sydney last month to promote the Disney film, which tells the story of Riley’s emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley’s head.

The result will be welcome news for cinemas which have been struggling with a sparse slate of blockbusters following last year’s industrial action in the US, while many big releases have misfired with audiences.

Will Smith buddy movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die was demoted to second place at the weelend box office with a still strong $2.47 million (a 41 per cent decline) across 495 screens in its second weekend. The Garfield Movie was in third place with $833,753 across 369 screens – a drop of 61 per cent in its third weekend.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga added $541,578 to its box office tally in its fourth weekend. It has now taken $9.2 million in total, pushing it to number 41 on the list of biggest local box office hits, just behind 80s hits Phar Lap.

Furiosa – the most expensive film made in the history of Australian cinema – is now unlikely to break the $10 million box office mark. The last film in the franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, grossed $21.7 million in 2015.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga$400m est.Warner Bros.$3.33m4$9,201,760
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1635$1,394,914
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,00010$912,000
The Road to PatagoniaMadman18$391,000
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeJourneyman Pictures/Films For Change$130021$336,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9719$264,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,48015$72,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$19.19m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You*$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m12$18.86m
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m8$13.95m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m6$11.79m
TOTAL $66.54m
* Includes one week of 2023 box office.