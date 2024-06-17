Aus box office: ‘Inside Out 2’ posts biggest opening weekend of year

Pixar animation Inside Out 2 has posted the biggest box office opening weekend of the year with $9.15 million across 655 screens.
The result was well above expectations and replicated in the US, where it opened with $US155 million, making it the first film to open with more than $US100 million since Barbie last year. Amy Poehler was in Sydney last month to promote the Disney film, which tells the story of Riley’s emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley’s head.
The result will be welcome news for cinemas which have been struggling with a sparse slate of blockbusters following last year’s industrial action in the US, while many big releases have misfired with audiences.
Will Smith buddy movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die was demoted to second place at the weelend box office with a still strong $2.47 million (a 41 per cent decline) across 495 screens in its second weekend. The Garfield Movie was in third place with $833,753 across 369 screens – a drop of 61 per cent in its third weekend.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga added $541,578 to its box office tally in its fourth weekend. It has now taken $9.2 million in total, pushing it to number 41 on the list of biggest local box office hits, just behind 80s hits Phar Lap.
Furiosa – the most expensive film made in the history of Australian cinema – is now unlikely to break the $10 million box office mark. The last film in the franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, grossed $21.7 million in 2015.
Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.
Australian films box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
|$400m est.
|Warner Bros.
|$3.33m
|4
|$9,201,760
|Force of Nature: The Dry 2
|Roadshow
|$1.6m
|13
|$7.31m
|The Way, My Way
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$218,163
|5
|$1,394,914
|Late Night With The Devil
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$242,000
|10
|$912,000
|The Road to Patagonia
|Madman
|18
|$391,000
|Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back
|Maslow
Entertainment
|$88,000
|9
|$365,278
|The Trust Fall: Julian Assange
|Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change
|$1300
|21
|$336,000
|Before Dawn
|$10m
|Umbrella
|$99,971
|9
|$264,000
|Just a Farmer
|$1.9m
|VAM Paddock Productions
|$40,070
|9
|$143,000
|The Rooster
|Bonsai Films
|$24,480
|15
|$72,000
|The Emu War
|–
|Umbrella Entertainment
|–
|17
|$13,298
|TOTAL
|$19.19m
Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Anyone But You*
|$US25m
|Sony
|$2.87m
|15
|$22.64m
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|$US135-$US150m
|Warner Bros.
|$5.6m
|12
|$18.86m
|The Fall Guy
|$US125m
|Universal
|$3.7m
|8
|$13.95m
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|$US160m
|Disney
|$3.78m
|6
|$11.79m
|TOTAL
|$66.54m