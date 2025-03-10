Aus box office: ‘Mickey 17’ opens in top spot while Aus comedy ‘Spit’ opens in tenth position

David Wenham as Johnny (Spit) Spitieri.

Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi blockbuster Mickey 17 has posted a subdued opening with $1.67 million at the local box office over the weekend.

The Warner Bros. film, which reportedly has a budget of $US118 million, posted a similarly soft $US19.1 million in North America and around $US53.3 million globally. It continues a recent run at the global box office of sequels performing strongly while original films have produced less stellar results.

In 2023, the top three grossing movies were original titles (Barbie