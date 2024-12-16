Aus box office: ‘Moana 2’ continues to dominate local box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Disney’s Moana 2 continued its reign at the top of the charts, bringing in $4.4 million in its third weekend of release.

The film’s total box office takings now stand at $28.9 million, with its success partly driven by school group bookings, with Queensland already on school holidays, according to Hoyts. The film was shown across 680 screens giving it a screen average of $6540.

Musical Wicked held steady in second place, adding $2.9 million to its total box office takings of $31.07 million.<...