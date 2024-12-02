Aus box office: ‘Moana 2’ record opening pushes cinemas to biggest weekend of the year

·
Box OfficeFilmNews
·

Disney’s Moana 2 has taken $12.3 million at the Australian box office over the weekend making it the highest-grossing animation of all time behind The Simpsons (2007) and Shrek 2 (2004).

The smash result followed on the heels of Wicked and Gladiator II to give local cinema owners their biggest weekend of the year. An estimated 1.4 million Australians went to the cinema over the weekend, according to Cinema Association Australasia executive director Cameron Mitchell.

R...