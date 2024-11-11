Aus box office: ‘Red One’ takes top spot, ‘Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story’ opens

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dwayne Johnson’s Red One has opened in the top spot at Australian cinemas, grossing $2.08 million over the weekend.

Warner Bros released the Christmas-themed film across 450 screens in Australia, giving it a screen average of $4630. The film reportedly cost about $US250 million to produce and has had mixed reviews.

The release of Red One knocked Venom: The Last Dance, which took $1.65 million, down a position. The Tom Hardy comic book story has now grossed $11.01 million in Australia aft...