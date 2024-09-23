Aus box office: ‘Runt’ posts third biggest opening weekend among Aus films this year, passes $1m total

Australian kids film Runt has posted the third biggest opening weekend among local films this year after grossing $615,813 at the local box office.

The film, based on Craig Silvey’s best-selling novel of the same name, has taken almost $1.03 million in total when including preview screenings. That puts it behind only Australian blockbuster Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; local drama Force of Nature: The Dry 2, and the surprise hit The Way, My Way.

Runt was shown across 296 screen...