Aus box office: ‘Runt’ reaches $5.51m

Kids movie Runt has taken $5.51 million at the box office to become the 68th most successful local film of all time.

But momentum behind the film, which follows the adventures of eleven-year-old Annie Shearer and her dog Runt, has slowed considerably now that NSW school holidays are over. The film grossed $225,135 in its fifth weekend at cinemas across 280 screens. That result was down 58 per cent, while its screen average was just $804.