Aus box office: ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ opens in top spot; ‘Runt’ reaches $5.7m

·
Box OfficeFilm
·

Comic book movie Venom: The Last Dance has opened in top spot at the local box office, earning $4.72 million over the weekend.

The strong result was in stark contrast to its US performance, where it grossed the lowest amount ($US51 million) of the Venom trilogy.

Horror film Smile 2 dropped to second at the box office with $1.11 million across 435 screens in its second weekend.

Lee, which stars Kate Winslet as WWII journalist Lee Miller, opened in third position with $892,56...