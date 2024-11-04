Aus box office: ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ retains top spot

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

With no major new releases over the weekend, comic book movie Venom: The Last Dance held top spot at the local box office, earning $2.73 million.

The result was a 42 per cent drop in its second weekend, with the Sony film’s total box office now reaching $8.48 million in total. The final installment in the Venom trilogy has performed better internationally than in its North American home market. It has now grossed $US317.1 million globally after two weekends, but looks set to underperform the first two films...