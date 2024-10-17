Boy Swallows Universe S1. Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell in Boy Swallows Universe S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Aus content makes 0.5 per cent of all Netflix global views in first half of 2024

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

Australian content made up around 0.5 per cent of all Netflix global views in the first half of this year despite the international success of Boy Swallows Universe, Love on the Spectrum, and Heartbreak High.

Four of the 10 most popular shows were from the UK (Fool Me Once – 108 million views, Baby Reindeer – 88 million, The Gentlemen – 76 million, One Day – 39 million) while almost one-third of all titles viewed were non-English titles, accordi...