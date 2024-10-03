Aus family movie ‘Runt’ passes $3.3m at the box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Family movie Runt continues to build box office momentum, passing $3.3 million to become the third biggest local film of the year.

Its box office lifted 35 per cent in its second week, helped by the start of the New South Wales school holidays, to $1.66 million. The film was shown across 331 screens (adding 29 screens on the previous week) giving it a screen average of $5015.

Runt will move into the top 100 Australian films of all time over the weekend and it is now the most successful local kids film s...