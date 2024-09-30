Runt: At the back are Celeste Barber and Jai Courtney. Front (from left) are Lily LaTorre, Jack LaTorre, and Genevieve Lemon.

Aus film 'Runt' passes $2.5m at the box office

Box Office, Film
Australian family film Runt has posted a 40 per cent jump at the box office in its second weekend, passing $2.5 million to become the third most popular local film of the year.

Runt, which follows eleven-year-old Annie Shearer and her dog, has now passed The Way, My Way ($1.8 million), although that film was a more limited release. Runt grossed $863,296 across 328 screens over the weekend, bumping it from fifth place to fourth place.

The start of the NSW school holidays this weekend al...