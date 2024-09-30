Aus film ‘Runt’ passes $2.5m at the box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Australian family film Runt has posted a 40 per cent jump at the box office in its second weekend, passing $2.5 million to become the third most popular local film of the year.

Runt, which follows eleven-year-old Annie Shearer and her dog, has now passed The Way, My Way ($1.8 million), although that film was a more limited release. Runt grossed $863,296 across 328 screens over the weekend, bumping it from fifth place to fourth place.

The start of the NSW school holidays this weekend al...