Aus film ‘Runt’ passes $5.19m at the box office

Local children’s film Runt has passed $5.19 million at the local box office, making it the sixty-ninth most successful Australian feature film of all time.

The film, which follows eleven-year-old Annie Shearer and her best friend Runt, posted a 38 per cent drop in weekend box office takings to $529,859 across 300 screens.

Its total box office tally after four weekends makes it the eleventh most successful local family film of all time, passing Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole ...