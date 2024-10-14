Aus film ‘Runt’ passes $5.19m at the box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local children’s film Runt has passed $5.19 million at the local box office, making it the sixty-ninth most successful Australian feature film of all time.

The film, which follows eleven-year-old Annie Shearer and her best friend Runt, posted a 38 per cent drop in weekend box office takings to $529,859 across 300 screens.

Its total box office tally after four weekends makes it the eleventh most successful local family film of all time, passing Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole ...