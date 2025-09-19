Ausfilm board welcomes back Dale Roberts, re-elects Nerissa Kavanagh

Kojo CEO Dale Roberts has rejoined the Ausfilm board, while Studio Blackbird managing director Nerissa Kavanagh has been re-elected.

Both will serve three year terms; Roberts previously served from 2021 to 2024.

Ausfilm chair Samantha Martin-Williams said she was delighted by their appointments.

“Both bring a great deal of sector experience and provide a wealth of insight which will be invaluable to the board and membership,” she said.

“The unique composition of Ausfilm’s board, with government and business working together to support members and the broader industry plays an integral role advocating for the Australian screen ecosystem.”

Roberts was enthusiastic to return, stating: “I’m passionate about our industry and ensuring a thriving private sector as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. I’m especially committed to representing post-production and VFX studios and being a voice for the strategies and policies that set us up for success.”

On her re-election, Kavanagh said she was grateful for the continued support from the membership.

“I’m proud to represent our diverse and talented members at the board level and look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of Ausfilm.”

Departing the board is Jennie Zeiher, formerly of Rising Sun Pictures. In a statement, Ausfilm said: “She made such a positive impact on Ausfilm, the membership and the screen sector at large.”

Other members of the Ausfilm board include deputy chair Emma Drummond, VP, studio legal, Netflix Animation Studios; Disney Studios Australia head Yasmine Lintmeijer; Village Roadshow Studios president Lynne Benzie; Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan; Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth; Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney; Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall and VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher.