Aussies share their takeaways from CinemaCon

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
This year’s CinemaCon saw a number of Australians speak, including Sony Pictures’ Stephen Basil-Jones, Cinema Association Australasia CEO Cameron Mitchell and Hoyts CEO Damian Keogh. They, alongside others who attended, share their takeaways from the Las Vegas convention.
CinemaCon is always a star-studded affair as studios spruik their upcoming slates, and this year saw Australian talent such as Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth on stage to present their films. Alongside them were a...