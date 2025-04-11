Aussies share their takeaways from CinemaCon

Stephen Basil-Jones, EVP, Head of International Marketing, Sony Pictures Releasing International speaks onstage at the CinemaCon International Day Breakfast at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
This year’s CinemaCon saw a number of Australians speak, including Sony Pictures’ Stephen Basil-Jones, Cinema Association Australasia CEO Cameron Mitchell and Hoyts CEO Damian Keogh. They, alongside others who attended, share their takeaways from the Las Vegas convention.

CinemaCon is always a star-studded affair as studios spruik their upcoming slates, and this year saw Australian talent such as Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth on stage to present their films. Alongside them were a...