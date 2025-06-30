‘Austin’ (Season 2 Trailer)

The second season of ABC comedy Austin picks up with Michael Theo’s titular character as he grapples with sudden literary fame when his novel, An Autistic Guide to Britain, is picked up by an international publisher.

Meanwhile, his previously estranged father,r Julian (Ben Miller), and stepmother, Ingrid (Sally Phillips), sell their beloved Big Bear series to Australian TV. Julian is swiftly cut out of the process due to his status as a social media pariah, leaving Ingrid to take the wheel. As Austin tries to stay true to himself, everyone else scrambles for relevance.

The cast for season two includes Gia Carides, Roy Billing, Rob Collins, and Kate Elliott, along with newcomers Rodger Corser, Katrina Milosevic, Claire Lovering, and Natalie Abbott.

Austin is created by Darren Ashton, Miller, Joe Tucker, and Lloyd Woolf, with the quartet executive producing alongside Phillips, Jessica Parker, Peter Anderson, Catherine Nebauer, and the ABC’s Rebecca Anderson and Rachel Okine. The series is produced by Joe Weatherstone, with ITV Studios distributing internationally.

A Northern Pictures production with Lincoln Pictures, in association with ITV Studios, Austin had major production investment from the ABC in association with Screen Australia, the ACT Government, and Screen Canberra. Post, digital and visual effects was supported by Screen NSW.

The second season will premiere Sunday, July 27 at 7.30pm on ABC TV with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.