‘Australia: An Unofficial History’ (First Look)

Stranger Than Fiction Films’ Australia: An Unofficial History cracks open a forgotten vault of Australian films to explore the social and political change of the ‘70s.

Presenter Jacki Weaver is joined by filmmaker Phillip Noyce AO, cultural critics Benjamin Law and Jan Fran, comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, broadcaster Leila Gurruwiwi, actress Rachael Maza and pioneering Indigenous activist Dr. Gary Foley for the three-part documentary series, which also features many of the films’ original subjects, including Weaver herself.

Through archival footage, made available by the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA), Australia: An Unofficial Historygives viewers unprecedented access to never-been-seen productions by renegade filmmakers that tackled taboo topics, amplified marginalised voices, and lifted the lid on the emerging social issues of the ‘70s.

The series, backed by production investment from Screen Australia and and assistance from the NFSA, in association with Screen NSW, will air Wednesdays from March 5 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.