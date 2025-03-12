Australia and New Zealand to participate in global release of ‘Ocean With David Attenborough’

Australia and New Zealand will join countries across Europe and Africa in the simultaneous global cinema release of new environmental documentary Ocean With David Attenborough.

Directed by Keith Scholey, Colin Butfield, and producer Toby Nowlan, the film features the celebrated broadcaster and filmmaker reflecting on how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.

Through sequences showcasing coral reefs, kelp forests, and the open ocean, Attenborough shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing while exposing the realities and challenges stemming from destructive fishing techniques and mass coral reef bleaching.

However, the journey is one of optimism, with inspirational stories from around the world used to convey a message that the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.

Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios produced the film in association with All3Media International, National Geographic, and Minderoo Pictures. Co-producing are Arksen & 10% for the Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Revive Our Ocean, and The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

The worldwide release on May 8 coincides with Attenborough’s 99th birthday and precedes World Ocean Day, along with June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France, the theme of which is ‘Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean’.

David Attenborough (Image: Keith Scholey ©Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios)

It comes two years after UN member countries reached an agreement to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction in what was known as High Seas Treaty.

Altitude will release the film in the UK & Ireland and have partnered with Piece of Magic Entertainment to release the film in the rest of the world, including France, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland and South Africa. Additional countries are still to be announced.

Following the release, one of the film’s partners, Dynamic Planet, is launching a new global initiative, Revive Our Ocean, designed to support local communities to quadruple current conservation efforts and help protect 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030.

Attenborough said the film could be coming at a “moment of change” in ocean conservation.

“My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery,” he said.

“Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health.

“Nearly every country on Earth has just agreed, on paper, to achieve this bare minimum and protect a third of the ocean. Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen.”

Ocean With David Attenborough will be available globally on National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu later this year.