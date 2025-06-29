Australian Children’s Content Summit to offer $20,000 pitch prize

This year’s Australian Children’s Content Summit (ACCS) will offer a $20,000 pitch prize as part of its Exclusive Content Pitch initiative.

Applications are now open for the prize, which allows registered delegates to present original intellectual property supporting early childhood development directly to Minderoo Pictures, a major partner for this year’s event. Shortlisted projects will be revealed during the Communicating Climate Change in Early Childhood session during the summit, with the winner announced at a later date.

Screen professionals will also get to pitch one-on-one to commissioning, audio, distribution, and acquisition executives from ABC and ABC Commercial as well as representatives from the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, Amazon Kids+, Apple TV+, ITV, Warner Bros Discovery, Odin’s Eye Entertainment, Merchantwise, Nine Network Australia and more. There will also be a panel comprising executives from the ABC, the United Kingdom’s BBC, and Canada’s CBC.

Taking place from August 25 to August 28 in Coffs Harbour, the summit will again be hosted by Emma Watkins and feature international guests, including Apple TV+ creative executive Christina Reynolds, as well as support from organisations Cute Music and Bus Stop Films, which have come on as silver and bronze partners, respectively.

Over the past two years, the ACCS has attracted 260 delegates from 12 countries, including a distinguished line-up of industry leaders, for industry sessions, pitching opportunities, workshops, curated matchmaking, networking events, and outdoor experiences.

SLR Productions CEO and ACCS founder Suzanne Ryan said the event was pleased to create opportunities for creators to be seen, supported, and celebrated on a global stage.

“With the presence of leading content decision makers from across the globe, this year’s summit is committed to championing bold and original storytelling from today’s content makers,” she said.

CBC Kids’ senior director of children’s content, Marie McCann, said she was excited to return to Coffs Harbour for the summit.

“At the 2023 summit, I had the chance to better understand the Australian production scene, found a couple of great projects, and strengthened connections with our broadcast partners,” she said.

“Looking forward to seeing what 2025 has in store”.

Applications for this year’s Exclusive Content Pitch initiative close July 25. Find more details on the summit’s official program here.