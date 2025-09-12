Australian drama ‘more visible internationally than ever’: DCD Rights

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The global appetite for Australian drama has evolved since 2011, when distributor DCD Rights came aboard The Slap.

The London-based outfit found major success with the Matchbox Pictures series, selling it around the world, including to the BBC, Arte, SundanceTV and DIRECTV, as well as a format deal in the US.

However, DCD Rights CEO Nicky Davies Williams tells IF that at the time, to see The Slap break through the way it did was “a bit of an outlier”.

Some 14 years later, she sa...