Australian Film Institute posts $6m revenue as funding soars

The Australian Film Institute, which runs the annual AACTA awards, posted a 24 per cent increase in annual revenue last year to $6.03 million as government funding and other grants surged.

The annual financial results, which were filed with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC), shows “a “government and other grants” increased to $2.75 million from $1.84 million the previous year. Sponsorship also increased to $2.44 million from $2.20 million.

The last time revenue passed the $6...