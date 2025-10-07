Australian Guild of Screen Composers launches Scoring Summit

The Australian Guild of Screen Composers has launched its first ever national conference, to take place in December at the Australian Film Television and Radio School.

The AGSC Scoring Summit will see Joff Bush and Daniel O’Brien unpack the Bluey score, while Cornel Wilczek, Alex Olijnyk and Thomas Roach will talk scoring horror films, and Burkhard Dallwitz and Antony Partos will delve into contracts, copyright and creative control.

Montaigne, Dan Golding and Yon Hall will explore music in games, and Elliott Wheeler and Jamieson Shaw will appear in conversation in a session titled ‘Composer x Music Editor, with more sessions to be announced.

The event, which will naturally also feature live musical performances, is designed to celebrate the work of Australian screen composers. It offers the community an opportunity to connect, learn, and share ideas across film, television, games, trailers, and advertising, while debating key industry issues such as AI, copyright, and streaming quotas. Delegates can attend in person or online, with every session broadcast live.

“This groundbreaking event for Australian screen composers is designed so everyone can take part—regardless of distance, time, or cost,” said AGSC president Dale Cornelius.

Delegates will also be able to pitch their ideas and meet with decision makers from the screen industry, with legal advice and mentors available.

The conference is supported by Screen Australia, Screen NSW and AFTRS, and run in partnership with National Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Music Organisation (NATSIMO), Trackdown Studios and APRA AMCOS.

“Our program spans film, TV, games, trailers, and advertising—and it’s all about learning from each other as storytellers, sharing creative approaches to the craft, and sparking new collaborations,” said AGSC screen composer member and artistic lead of the conference Brontë Horder.

“Over the past four months, our committee of screen composers has created a program that offers insight and perspective for composers at every stage of their careers.”

The Scoring Summit runs December 6-7. AGSC members will gain early access to conference tickets in October, followed by ticket availability to the broader screen industry.

Tickets will be on sale later this week.