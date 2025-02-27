Australian production company Big Owl Pictures partners with Initium Productions to bring unscripted content to India

Big Owl Pictures Australia and Initium Productions India have announced an exclusive agreement to produce and distribute unscripted formats for the Indian market.

The partnership, which aims to deliver 25 original formats across genres including entertainment, dating, food, and reality TV, comes amid strengthening ties between the Australian and Indian screen industries.

A co-production agreement between Australia and India was ratified late last year and Indian films now regularly feature among the most popular releases at the Australian box office. More than 50 Australians attended the 2024 International Film Festival of India last November after Australia was named its ‘country of focus’

Big Owl Pictures, led by former Warner Bros Australia head of television Shaun Murphy, will develop and produce the unscripted content. Murphy has led formats such as The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, Celebrity Apprentice, and Dancing with The Stars.

“Each format we have created, we look at the broader life beyond the TV show, how it adapts to mobile, gaming, creative online community, tourist attraction, live event,” Murphy said.

“We look at the afterglow across all of our formats, so our platform partners can share in the world that the IP creates. Our relationship with Initium is built on bringing original formats to life, through creative business thinking.”

Initium Productions, a Procam International group company, focuses on live sports and entertainment, as well as augmented and virtual reality.

Procam International has spearheaded the running revolution in India with four world-class IPs including the Tata Mumbai Marathon. It has a diverse portfolio that includes collaborations with brands like Tata, Nykaa, Microsoft, Dior, Airtel, Sony Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, Rajasthan Royals, and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Initium Productions co-founder David Premier said India’s television and OTT landscape has experienced a huge surge, offering boundless opportunities for new-age storytelling.

“With this collaboration we aim to bring fresh, engaging content to Indian viewers while maintaining the global appeal of Big Owl’s popular formats, to set new benchmarks in the industry.”