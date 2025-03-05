Australian screen industry’s gender pay gap revealed: women earn 6 per cent less

Women working at Australian screen and sound companies received six per cent less median total remuneration than men in 2023-24, according to data released by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

VFX companies typically rank among the worst for the sector’s pay gaps, given most of their workforces are comprised of men. However, the Australian arm of VFX house Framestore was a standout, cutting its median total remuneration gender pay gap ...