Australians in Film, Screen Australia announce Talent Gateway and Global Producers Exchange participants

Australians in Film (AiF) and Screen Australia have unveiled the creatives and producers that will take part in its Talent Gateway (TG) and Global Producers Exchange (GPE) programs.

Clare Sladden (QLD), Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes (NSW), Jean Tong (VIC), Kacie Anning (NSW), Thomas Wilson White (NSW), and Timothy Lee (NSW) will take part in the Talent Gateway, which supports Australian writer/directors with the tools, industry access, and relationships necessary to succeed on the global stage.

Carver Films’ Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish (VIC), Future Pictures’ Matt Govoni and Adam White (VIC), Martin Brown Films – Martin Brown and John Collee (NSW), Ramu Productions’ Jodie Bell and Devina McPherson (WA), Thirdborn’s Nicole O’Donohue (NSW), and Unless Pictures’ Meg O’Connell (NSW) are the Global Producers Exchange recipients that will gain insights into developing Australian stories with a global outlook.

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie was excited to work with the “outstanding” cohort.

“Screen Australia’s strategic investment in expanding the international reach of Australian talent and businesses is essential for the continued success of Australian screen stories,” he said.

“These stories not only captivate international audiences but also generate significant economic growth, cementing Australia’s reputation internationally as a breeding ground for exciting new talent. We look forward to working with the outstanding 2025 participants.”

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon said the participants’ talent highlighted the strength of Australia’s screen industry.

“These programs offer invaluable opportunities to expand their international reach and create new pathways for collaboration,” she said.

“As global demand for Australian stories continues to grow, initiatives like these ensure our talent remains at the forefront of the international screen community, driving both creative innovation and economic growth.”

Talent Gateway 2025 Participants:

Clare Sladden (QLD)

Sladden is a Meanjin/Brisbane-based writer passionate about female-driven narratives. Her recent television credits include Good Cop/Bad Cop (Jungle Entertainment and Future Shack for Stan, Roku and The CW), NCIS: Sydney (Endemol Shine AU for Paramount+), and Sunny Nights (Jungle Entertainment & Echo Lake Entertainment for Stan, premiering in 2025). In the audio space, she wrote on the Wentworth spin-off podcast (Fremantle Media for Audible) and wrote and directed the narrative podcast Winding Road, starring Dacre Montgomery and Yael Stone. Clare has also received Screen Australia development funding for her debut feature, Sophie Next Door.

Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes (NSW)

This writing/directing duo from Sydney is known for their breakout work on Sissy, which was selected for SXSW and Sydney Film Festival, winning multiple audience awards globally. Their debut feature, For Now, garnered international festival nominations for Best Film. Recently, they received Premium Development Funding from Screen Australia for their next project, Cooch, and were named IF’s Rising Stars.

Jean Tong (VIC)

Tong is a multi-talented writer and director for stage and screen. Their television credits include episodes of Heartbreak High (Netflix), Safe Home (SBS), and Erotic Stories (SBS). Jean’s stage work includes critically acclaimed plays like Hungry Ghosts (Melbourne Theatre Company) and Romeo is Not the Only Fruit (Malthouse Theatre). They were also the inaugural Melbourne Theatre Company Playwriting Fellow in 2023. Tong is currently directing the world premiere of Benjamin Law’s adaptation of Dying: A Memoir for Melbourne Theatre Company.

Kacie Anning (NSW)

Anning is the creator, writer, director, and executive producer of Class of ’07 (Amazon Prime). She has directed and written for several high-profile series, including The Other Guy (Stan), Diary of a Future President (Disney+), Upload (Prime Video), and Hardball (ABC Me). She has won two Australian Directors’ Guild Awards. Her work as set-up director and EP on Madam (Channel 9), starring Rachel Griffiths, won Best Comedy Series at the Berlin Series Festival and Monte Carlo Television Festival.

Thomas Wilson White (NSW)

Wilson-White is an award-winning writer and director, best known for his work on the International Emmy Award-winning Heartbreak High (Netflix). His debut feature The Greenhouse (2021) won the Australian Directors Guild Award for Best Direction in a Feature Film under $1 million. Thomas is currently developing a slate of original TV shows and a second feature film while adapting a best-selling novel for Warner Brothers.

Timothy Lee (NSW)

Lee is the co-creator and writer of the Australian neo-Western Territory (Netflix), which topped the charts in 11 countries and reached #2 globally on Netflix. He also wrote on Mystery Road (ABC) and Mystery Road: Origin, earning AACTA nominations for Best Screenplay in Television. His writing credits include Bump (Stan/Netflix), Doctor Doctor (Nine), and The Unlisted (Netflix).

Global Producers Exchange 2025 Participants: