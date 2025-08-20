Australians in Film and Screen Australia unveil participants for Untapped Development Lab

Australians in Film (AiF) and Screen Australia have today unveiled Melody Chen (NSW), Jessica Trinity Fisher (QLD), Meaghan Palmer (VIC), Ramon Samson (QLD), and William Sebastian Turner (WA) as the five emerging creatives for its Untapped 2025 Development Lab.

The second stage of the Untapped talent development initiative, the lab is a bespoke program designed to expand the critical international industry knowledge of Australia’s emerging filmmakers. Each participant will receive tailored mentorship, creative feedback, and professional development support from leading international writers and directors.

They were selected following four open-access online masterclasses earlier this year, featuring candid conversations with creatives Megan Park, Michael Shanks, Ryan O’Connell, and Jet Wilkinson.

The announcement comes after 2021 Untapped alum Kalu Oji’s debut feature Pasa Faho premiered at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival.

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said the results from the initiative spoke for themselves.

“I’m thrilled to announce the next round of exceptional Untapped 2025 Development Lab recipients,” he said.

“None of this vital work to inspire and empower the next generation of Australian filmmakers would be possible without the visionary support of Screen Australia, along with VicScreen, Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, and Screenwest, and other industry partners. Together, we are building tangible pathways for emerging creatives to succeed.”

Screen Australia senior manager international and business development Harry Avramidis said this year’s recipients continued to exemplify the depth and distinctive vision of Australia’s early-career creative talent.

“Collaborating with Australians in Film and our industry partners to empower new and bold Australian voices is always enriching, and we look forward to championing Melody, Jessica, Meaghan, Ramon, and William as they set solid foundations for long, rewarding careers and embark on bringing these authentic stories to the world,” he said.

Find out more about the selected projects below.

Melody Chen (NSW)

Penny Loafers (dramedy series): Nineteen-year-old Penny Wu wakes up in the body of her finance bro older brother, Daniel, one week before his death. As Penny stumbles through his life and uncovers the dark truth behind his accident, she must also grapple with painful questions about their relationship, her fractured family, and what it truly means to live a life of her choosing.

Jessica Trinity Fisher (QLD)

Home Body (dramedy series): After an agoraphobe accidentally kills her estranged sister’s criminal ex-boyfriend, the sisters must confront their differences in order to keep their deadly secret buried.

Meaghan Palmer (VIC)

Daddy (dark comedy series): Thirty-something Mona returns to her small town to await the impending death of her very Catholic father, a doctor who was accused of abusing a child patient. She and her estranged siblings are forced to face each other as well as the shame and speculation from their former friends, while waiting for Daddy to just die already.

Ramon Samson (QLD)

Mano Po logline: (drama feature): After being diagnosed with early-onset dementia, an isolated Filipino-Australian piano teacher sets out on a cross-country road trip to reconcile with his estranged daughter. Accompanied by a young caretaker who pushes him to confront his past, their journey forces him to rethink what family means and how to make amends while there’s still time.

William Sebastian Turner (WA)

Flooded Mine (thriller feature): Two listless Perth friends’ short-sighted plan to rob their weed dealer on the eve of a road trip across Australia goes awry when they accidentally kill the dealer, putting their dreams of a new life in Melbourne at risk.