Australians in Film launches ‘Insider Sessions’ development initiative with literary adaptation online masterclass

The art and business of adapting literary works for film and television is the subject of a new three-part online masterclass series from Australians in Film.

Presented in collaboration with Made Up Stories, Insider Sessions | Literary Adaptation will offer insights from sourcing and securing rights to development strategy, and provide case studies from major streamers and studios.

AiF industry consultant and former Warner Bros. Television executive Rebecca Windsor is moderating the 60-minute Zoom Webinars, which include a 15-minute live Q&A and a 30-minute participant-only Zoom networking debrief session.

It’s the first edition of AiF’s Insider Sessions, an ongoing program aiming to give existing AiF members and global participants access to the inner workings of the screen industry, directly from professionals driving Hollywood and global entertainment forward.

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said the sessions were borne out of learnings from last year’s inaugural Future Vision conference.

We are so enormously grateful to the generosity of Bruna Papandrea and her excellent team at Made Up Stories,” he said.

“At a time when the screen industry is facing ongoing disruptions and transformation, information and access are more vital than ever, “With Insider Sessions, we’re breaking down barriers and helping creatives everywhere grow their careers and build a more connected, collaborative industry.”

This initiative also marks the launch of AiF’s new Pay Per Program model, in which top-tier educational content is available to global professionals at affordable rates.

Find out more here.

The series schedule and topics are as follows

SESSION 1 | Sourcing Material

Monday, June 23, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

Tuesday, June 24, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (AEST)

Explore what Hollywood is looking for in IP, how to assess material for screen potential, and whether it should be developed for TV or film.

Speakers:

Claudia Park (VP, Film & TV, Made Up Stories)

Katie Amos (Head of Australian Production, Made Up Stories)

Randie Adler (Manager – Media Rights/IP, Range Media Partners)

SESSION 2 | How to Acquire and Option Material

Monday, June 30, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.(PDT)

Tuesday, July 1, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (AEST)

Gain expert knowledge on option agreements, rights management, deal structures, and the legal and creative nuances of acquiring material.

Speakers:

Timothy Schmidt (Head of Business Affairs, Made Up Stories)

Bryce Menzies (Entertainment Lawyer)

Casey Haver (SVP, Film & TV, Made Up Stories)

SESSION 3 | Case Study: Luckiest Girl Alive

Monday, July 7, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

Tuesday, July 8, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (AEST)

Get an exclusive look at the 7-year journey of adapting Luckiest Girl Alive, from acquisition and rewrites to casting, production, and release.

Speakers:

Jessica Knoll (author and screenwriter)

Jeanne Snow (SVP, Film & TV, Made Up Stories)