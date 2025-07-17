Aven Yap named 2025 SPA Council Leadership Diversity Mentorship recepient

The Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Council has announced Aven Yap as the recipient of the 2025 SPA Council Leadership Diversity Mentorship.

Launched in 2021, the Mentorship offers a SPA member from an underrepresented background the opportunity to be mentored by members of the SPA Council and take part in a bespoke leadership development program that supports pathways to senior industry roles.

Yap is a championship-winning classical pianist turned filmmaker, with seven years of experience across physical production, creative development, and international co-productions.

His career as a cross-platform producer and storyteller has taken him from sets in Malaysia and Australia to roles at acclaimed production companies including WildBear Entertainment, Orange Entertainment Co., and Hoodlum Entertainment. His credits include the Emmy-nominated documentary Playing with Sharks, over 40 hours of factual programming for ABC Australia, and the short film Piano Mums.

In recent years, the producer, writer, and creative executive has focused on growing his production company, Nimbus Creative, which was founded in 2021 and has projects backed by development investment from Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. His slate features digital-first and longer-form projects with a distinct culture and music angle and includes collaborations with partners in Asia.

Yap, a 2022 alumnus of SPA’s Ones To Watch initiative, looked forward to sharing his experience across Asia and Australia, and to learn from the SPA Council to help empower a screen industry that’s inclusive, innovative, and fair.

“The screen sector is evolving rapidly, and Australia’s creative talent deserves every opportunity to lead that change,” he said.

“I am driven to build an arena where that talent can thrive across countries, cultures, disciplines, and perspectives.”

Yap will now work closely with SPA Council Vice-President Suzanne Ryan as his mentor over the 12 months, engaging in tailored development activities and strategic discussions with SPA Council members to support his ongoing journey toward leadership.

SPA Council President Tracey Vieira described Yap as a “dynamic and thoughtful creative whose work spans formats, cultures, and platforms”.

“SPA is committed to fostering a screen industry that reflects the full breadth of Australia’s talent and stories, and this Mentorship is a key part of that mission,” she said.

“I do not doubt that Aven will bring invaluable insights and energy to the program.”

Past recipients of the Mentorship include Tsu Shan Chambers, Stephanie Dower, and Aimee Huxley.