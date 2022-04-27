Avid has released the latest version of its Media Composer video editing software with new features aimed at enhancing the speed and productivity of creative teams and individuals.

These include an “over-the-shoulder” remote collaboration experience available natively in the Ultimate and Enterprise editions.

The integration of the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol empowers editors to stream their high-resolution video and audio sequences directly to the individual or multiple end-points simultaneously, whether Media Composer is on the premises or in the cloud.

With secure streaming to any device, workflows with Media Composer can now incorporate a “third monitor” experience that accelerates collaborative interaction such as content review and approval by producers and clients, facilitating real-time feedback and bringing projects to a conclusion faster.

Although SRT ensures secure streaming of content with end-to-end 128/256-bit AES encryption, users can also restrict client access to Media Composer output. Teams can connect to a Haivision Gateway on premises or in the cloud to enable stream replication and firewall traversal so that devices behind a firewall can reach streams without breaching network security.

Avid video product evangelist Michael Krulik expected users of the newest Media Composer to achieve big gains in team productivity and individual performance.

“With the ability to stream video and audio from Media Composer using the SRT protocol, true over-the-shoulder experiences for people working anywhere are finally here.”