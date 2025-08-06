AWG rejects Productivity Commission’s proposal to ease copyright rules for AI

The Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) has warned against weakening Australia’s copyright laws to accommodate AI, after the Federal Government’s Productivity Commission proposed a text and data mining exception under the fair dealing regime.

The commission released its interim report on Harnessing Data and Digital Technology overnight, after inviting submissions from stakeholders. The report is part of a new inquiry to “monitor and review whether existing regulations remain fit-for-purpose in respect of AI technology”, considering “what problems or shortfalls there are, if any, with current regulatory arrangements.”

In the report, the PC acknowledges several submissions expressed concern about the unauthorised use of copyrighted materials to train AI models, before considering how these could be addressed before copyright licensing, which it notes is often done through collecting agencies, and after the fact through enforcement.

Concerning the latter option, the report noted the work of the Attorney-General’s Department in undertaking a Copyright Enforcement Review in 2022-23, which found that additional regulatory measures are needed to achieve an effective copyright enforcement regime. As a result of the “ongoing” work, the PC said copyright enforcement was not “in scope for this inquiry”.

However, the commission is seeking feedback on the possibility that text and data mining (TDM) to train AI models could be an exception under Australia’s fair dealing regime.

Unlike US copyright law, which operates on a fair use system, Australia is one of several countries that employs the fair dealing regime, featuring a set of six exceptions – news reporting; criticism or review; parody or satire; personal research or study; judicial proceedings or professional advice; and access by a person with a disability.

The PC suggests AI models built as part of research could fall within the scope of the ‘research or study’ exception, before going on to note that there are TDM exceptions in territories such as in Singapore and the UK, where it applies to non-commercial research.

The report states that TDM exception would not be a ‘blank cheque’ for all copyrighted materials to be used as inputs into all AI models; the use must also be considered ‘fair’ in the circumstances.

AWG CEO Claire Pullen.

It comes after the government proposed 10 mandatory AI guardrails that would apply in high-risk settings, specifically requiring data used to train AI systems be legally obtained, not contain illegal and harmful material, and that data sources must be disclosed.

However, the PC’s report recommends that AI-specific regulations should only be considered as a last resort for the use cases of AI that meet two criteria: where existing regulatory frameworks cannot be sufficiently adapted, and where technology-neutral regulations are not feasible.

It’s been an ongoing point of contention for the AWG and its Authorship Collecting Society, which, in a joint submission with several other screen guilds, identified the infringement of creative workers’ copyright as their chief concern with the technology.

In a statement released in response to the interim report, CEO Claire Pullen expressed disappointment at the suggestion of a TDM exception.

“The Productivity Commissioner has asked, ‘Are our laws fit for purpose with AI?’ but the real question is, why should we change our laws to make things easier for foreign big tech, instead of making things better for Australian workers, people who actually produce things in Australia?” she said.

“The Productivity Commission has conceded that large AI models have already been trained on copyrighted materials owned by Australians. It should be recommending tech companies follow Australian law and stop stealing from creative workers, who are responsible for an industry that contributes over $60 billion to our economy.”

“It is disappointing to see a request for feedback about how things might be made easier for big tech, but nothing addressing the lost productivity and income for Australia and Australian creatives as a result of the infringement that has already taken place.

“It seems clear that the Productivity Commission favours weakening our existing laws.”

Her sentiments were echoed by APRA AMCOS, with APRA chair Jenny Moror noting that while the report is presented as policy exploration, the direction of the commission was clear.

“They’re laying the groundwork to legitimise what they themselves acknowledge is already widespread theft,” she said.

“We’ve witnessed the wholesale ingestion of Australian works by AI companies in the US, where over 30 court cases are currently underway challenging this practice.”

AMCOS chair Jaime Gough said the commission risked undermining “the very licensing markets that will be crucial for Australian creators as AI becomes more prevalent”.

Australian Association of Voice Actors (AAVA) president Simon Kennedy also expressed his scepticism at the move, which he believed would “retroactively legalise the theft of Australia’s creative workers’ intellectual property, voices, image, and work, by foreign multi-nationals who pay little tax and provide minimal jobs in Australia”.

“Not only does this move put the responsibility on Australian creatives to shoulder legal battles against multi-billion-dollar tech companies who have stolen or misused their work, it also leaves the door open for AI developers to use the biometric data of every Australian whose voice or image has been recorded to train AI applications that can digitally reproduce their likeness, create deep fakes and voice clones”.

*Updated



