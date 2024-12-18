Travis Fimmel with camera crew at construction site.

Back to Black: Lucas Taylor and Rosemary Blight craft new world with familiar concerns for ‘Black Snow’ S2

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

Towards the end of Black Snow‘s second season, one of the more affluent characters discusses solutions to the housing crisis while at a ritzy function.

Senator Julie Cosgrove, played by Kat Stewart, tells a group of suit-wearing attendees that the situation was being made worse by red tape and she planned to “get tools in tradies’ hands so we can get families in houses”.

The upscale setting of the rhetoric contrasts sharply with that occupied by fellow character Nadja Jacobs (Victoria Ha...