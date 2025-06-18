Banijay Rights hires Lottie Wilson as VP ANZ

Global distribution giant Banijay Rights has appointed Lottie Wilson as VP Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Wilson will be responsible for executing the company’s sales strategy across the region, representing its catalogue of more than 205,000 hours. She will report to SVP ANZ Lyle Bettson-Barker, and will have a focus on finished tape exploitation.

Wilson is a former head of acquisitions, branded content BBC Studios, where she had held senior acquisitions roles since 2015.

“I have long admired Banijay Rights’ innovative approach to business so to join its industry-renowned team is a real privilege. I look forward to exploring new opportunities across our ever-expanding catalogue in these two key markets,” she said.

Bettson-Barker said he had no doubt Wilson would be an “incredible additon” to the global sales team.

“With more than 15 years’ experience in the international television industry, Lottie is one of those rare executives with ample experience across sales, acquisitions and branded services,” he said.

Banijay Rights is led by another Australian, CEO Cathy Payne. Its portfolio includes series such as Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Wilson starts in July.