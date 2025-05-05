‘Bay of Fires’ (Season 2 Trailer)

Bay of Fires returns to the ABC in June, picking up with Stella (Marta Dusseldorp) juggling her role as boss of Mystery Bay with solo parenting and keeping her criminal overlords at bay.

Stella sees a glimmer of hope on the horizon. No one has tried to kill her for some months; she has a Thursday date night with Jeremiah; and Mystery Bay is prospering under her guidance, albeit in a somewhat chaotic fiscal manner.

But such joys are short-lived when she and her kids find themselves sandwiched between an unhinged apiarist drug lord, a maniacal millenarian doomsday cult, the resurrection of her nemesis, Russia, and a growing civil war in the town.

Slowly, it dawns on Stella that she may be the cause of much of this nightmare. Perhaps the only way out is to go back to the source and blow it sky high.

Reprising their roles for season two are Toby Leonard Moore, Nicholas Bell, Bob Franklin, Kim Ko, Matt Nable, Roz Hammond, Pamela Rabe, Kerry Fox, Andre de Vanny, Ilai Swindells, Imi Mbedla, Ava Caryofyllis, Emily Milledge, Elle Mandalis, and Ben Knight. Joining the cast for season two are Benedict Hardie, Alex Dimitriades, Darren Gilshenan, Katie Robertson, Helana Sawires, and Mabel Li

Bay of Fires season two is an Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia production for the ABC, with major production investment from Screen Australia and Screen Tasmania, in association with VicScreen. Brett Sleigh, Alex Baldwin, Louise Smith, and Rachel Okine executive produced for the ABC, working with Andrew Knight, Brett Popplewell, and Greg Sitch. Dusseldorp and Fiona McConaghy produced the series, which Fremantle is distributing internationally.

The series will premiere Sunday, June 15 at 8pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.