Baz Luhrmann’s ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’, David Michôd’s ‘Christy’ among TIFF selections

Australian directors Baz Luhrmann and David Michôd will both be taking projects to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival as part of the Special Presentations line-up.

More than 70 titles were announced overnight for the festival’s 50th edition, set to take place September 4–14.

Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert and Michôd’s Christy will both have their world premieres in the special presentations thread, joining films from more than 20 countries.

The former, an Australian/US co-production, offers fresh first-person insights from the legendary crooner through a mix of never-before-seen performances and unheard interview recordings.

Luhrmann unveiled the project at May’s Sony Music Vision showcase in May, having developed the documentary feature alongside his longtime Academy Award-nominated editor, Jonathan Redmond, since production on his 2022 biopic Elvis.

Speaking at the event, Luhrmann said the film’s journey began with a search for rumoured unseen footage from the iconic 1970s concert films Elvis: That’s The Way It Is and Elvis on Tour.

“It has taken two years to restore the footage to a quality that it has never been projected at previously, while the team had to meticulously claw back sound from the many, unconventional sources that were also unearthed,” he said.

“One of the great finds has been unheard recordings of Elvis talking about his life and his music. It was this that gave the inspiration for EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, which is not specifically a documentary, nor a concert film: Elvis takes the audience through the journey of his life, weaving never-before-seen footage with iconic performances that have never been presented in this way, from the 1970 Vegas show, on tour in 1972 and even precious moments of the 1957 “gold jacket” performance in Hawaii.”

While Luhmann’s focus is the King, Michôd’s is the ring, with Christy starring Sydney Sweeney as boxing champion Christy Martin.

Known as America’s most successful female boxer of the 90s, Martin broke new boundaries in the sport while dealing with personal demons behind the scenes, including a toxic relationship with her husband.

As per Deadline, production on the biopic began in North Carolina last September, with Sweeney joined in the cast by Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, and Chad L. Coleman

Michôd wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes and produces for Yoki, Inc alongside Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Votiv’s Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, and Sweeney, who is producing for Fifty-Fifty Films.

Reacting to the selection on Instagram, Sweeney posted a first-look image of herself as Martin with the caption simply reading ‘CHRISTY’.

See the full line-up for the TIFF Gala and Special Presentations programs here.