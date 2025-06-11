BBC acquires ‘Mix Tape’ for the UK

The BBC has taken the UK rights to Australian-Irish co-production Mix Tape, with the four-part series starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess to screen on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two.

Mix Tape, produced by Ireland’s Subotica and Australia’s Aquarius Films, was originally commissioned by the Foxtel Group for Binge, with the Australian premiere today.

Based on Jane Sanderson’s romantic novel, it follows Daniel and Alison, moving between their teenage romance in 1989 Sheffield and the modern-day reality of their adult relationships living on opposite sides of the world. The pair reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love, and the life, they were meant to have.

Palmer and Sturgess play the older Daniel and Alison, while Florence Hunt and Rory Walton-Smith star as their younger selves.

Filmed on location in Dublin and Sydney, the cast also includes Ben Lawson, Julia Savage, Jacqueline McKenzie, Chika Ikogwe, Mark O’Halloran, Helen Behan, Conor Sánchez, Jonathan Harden, Siobhan O’Kelly, Alexis Rodney and Sara Soulié.

Mix Tape was written by Jo Spain, directed by Lucy Gaffy, and produced by Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch for Subotica and Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford for Aquarius Films. Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh and Clare Mirabello served as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, and Erik Pack for Boat Rocker and Marc Lorber.

Mix Tape premiered at SXSW in Austin in March, where it won the TV Spotlight Audience Award. Boat Rocker brokered the sale to the BBC.

“Accompanied by an absolutely cracking 80s soundtrack, Mix Tape is an enjoyable blend of nostalgia, romance and heartbreak – it really is the perfect summer treat,” said BBC programme acquisition head Sue Deeks.

Boat Rocker Studios senior vice president global sales Patrick Roberts added: “We’re delighted by the strong response to Mix Tape we’ve received from the BBC and our other partners around the world and can’t wait for audiences to discover this unique take on a modern love story.”

Mix Tape was supported by investment from the Foxtel Group in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and Screen Australia, with further support from the Finnish Impact Film Fund, Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund and The Post Lounge.

It will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two later this UK summer.