BBC, AMC Networks, RTE among global buyers of ‘Scrublands: Silver’

Stan Original Scrublands: Silver, produced by Easy Tiger Productions in association with Third Act Stories, has sold to a raft of international broadcasters.

Distributor Sphere Abacus has brokered deals with the BBC (UK), RTE (Ireland), Sky Free (New Zealand), COSMOTE TV (Greece), ROCK Networks (Hong Kong and Taiwan), AMC Networks (Spain and Portugal), Pickbox (Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia), Media4Fun (Poland) and Proximus (Belgium). As previously announced, the series has also sold to Sundance Now for the US and Canada.

Based on the novel ‘Silver’ by Chris Hammer, Scrublands: Silver picks up a year after the vents of prequel Scrublands. Investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, WA, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote) but shockingly finds his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect. Struggling with doubts about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth, he pushes forward to absolve Mandy and find the real murderer. But in doing so, Martin must confront secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past.

The cast also includes Luke Carroll, Debra Lawrence, David Roberts, Luke Pegler, Caroline Brazier, Joel Jackson, Toby Truslove, Sarah Roberts, Hamish Michael, Radek Jonak, and Damian De Montemas.

Ben Young directed the 4 x 1 hour series, shot in Augusta, Western Australia. Third Act Stories’ Martha Coleman producing alongside Easy Tiger’s Ian Collie and Rob Gibson, and Felicity Packard. Executive producers include Andy Ryan, Michael Healy, Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown. Packard, Fiona Kelly and Jock Serong penned the scripts

“The first series of Scrublands, produced by the award winning creatives at Easy Tiger, has captivated audiences in all parts of the world. We are delighted that his second season, filmed in stunning locations in Western Australia, continues to have wide international appeal,” said Sphere Abacus managing director Jonathan Ford.