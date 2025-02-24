BBC Studios, ABC continue partnership with multi-year agreement

BBC Studios and ABC have renewed their long-standing partnership with a multi-year agreement spanning drama, comedy, children’s, and entertainment.

As part of the deal, the ABC will run the third and fourth series of Alan Carr’s coming-of-age story Changing Ends and forthcoming stand-up showcase Live At the Apollo, as well as several children’s shows for the first time, including Hey Duggee, Andy’s Global Adventures Supertato, Deadly 60 and Horrible Histories.

The broadcaster also has continuing access to the second run of series such as Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise, Call The Midwife, Silent Witness, Father Brown, Antiques Roadshow, and The Cleaner.

Further, the ABC will premiere the sixth season of the cold case crime series Unforgotten and the second series of the Nottinghamshire-based crime drama, Sherwood, along with the re-imagining of the iconic Walking With Dinosaurs.

BBC content partnerships and sales director Deborah Tod said while the relationship with the ABC had evolved amid industry changes, the resonance of BBC content with Australian audiences remained unchanged.

“We’re proud to have such a long-standing partnership with the ABC, founded on our common public service sensibilities, that has helped drive the growth of both our businesses over many years,” she said.

ABC head of programming, acquisitions, and streaming Roberta Allan looked forward to continuing the “incredibly exciting partnership”.

“The renewal of our long-standing relationship with BBC Studios ensures that so many beloved British dramas, comedy, children’,s and entertainment titles are available to Australian audiences across ABC channels and ABC iview,” she said.