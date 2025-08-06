BBC Studios and ABC co-order four ‘Bluey’ short-form series

BBC Studios and the ABC have co-commissioned four Bluey short-form series, inspired by core themes from the Ludo Studio juggernaut.

They include sing-a-long series Bluey Tunes, craft series Bluey Puppets, and the food-themed Bluey Cookalongs and Bluey Fancy Restaurant.

Each is co-produced by BBC Studios Digital Brands and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the ABC and external production partners.

They will air on ABC iview in Australia, as well as Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand in the US, and Disney+ globally. They will also be available to watch on the Bluey and Disney Jr. YouTube channels.

The new releases build on previous short-form series Bluey Dancealongs and Bluey Book Reads, as well as Bluey Minisodes, a collection of one-to three-minute episodes featuring funny and sweet moments that aired last year.

Bluey Tunes, produced with A+C Studios and Insignificant TV, is a 10 x 1-2-minute series of music videos set to top tracks from the show, blending stop-motion, animation and graphics.

Simple Mischief helped to produce Bluey Puppets, which follows the creation of fleece puppets based on characters from the show. Each episode is 3–5 minutes each and includes a downloadable craft sheet.

Taste Creative Studios worked on both Bluey Fancy Restaurant and Bluey Cookalongs, which are based on BBC Studios’ 2025 Bluey brand theme, ‘Let’s Play Chef’.

Fancy Restaurant (10 x 5-8 minutes) was shot across Australia and invites kids to recreate Bluey and Bingo’s Fancy Restaurant at home for their parents, while Cookalongs (10 x 5-minutes) brings real life families together to recreate recipes inspired by beloved mealtime moments from Bluey, with kids taking the lead in the kitchen.

“We’re excited to launch these four new short-form series that not only expand the world of Bluey but also deepen the ways fans can engage with it,” said BBC Studios SVP digital Jasmine Dawson.

“Our strategy is all about putting fandom at the heart of everything we do by creating a variety of content that invites participation, sparks creativity, and brings families together. Whether it’s dancing, crafting, or cooking, these series are designed to celebrate the joy and play that Bluey inspires in fans around the world.”

ABC acting head of children and family Mary-Ellen Mullane said the broadcaster was thrilled to continue collaborating with the team at BBC Studios and Ludo Studio.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the home of Bluey in Australia and look forward to delivering this creative collection of content to ABC audiences soon”.