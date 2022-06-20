BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand has hired Simon Lopez to serve in the newly-created role of head of strategy, working across the business’ distribution arm.

Lopez joins the production company and distributor from global telecommunications provider BAI Communications, where he led strategy and insight across Europe.

At BBC Studios ANZ he will shape its plans for growth in the region, help define how investment is allocated across the portfolio, and support negotiations with key customers.

Lopez has also worked at Hoyts Group as head of corporate finance and reporting.

In his role at BBC Studios ANZ, he will report to Dorota Tomas, who leads BBC Studios Global Markets strategy and research from Poland, and to Fiona Lang, general manager of BBC Studios ANZ, in the Sydney office.

Lang said: “Highly analytical and charismatic, with sharp commercial acumen and extensive experience across media and technology, Simon was a shoo-in for this new and vital role. We can’t wait to see what Simon brings to the table, and we’re thrilled he’s joining the ANZ team.”

Lopez said he was excited to join a strong team at an interesting time for both BBC Studios ANZ and the industry as a whole.

“I look forward to evolving our vision and executing our future-facing strategy for ANZ, and to deepening our major partnerships. Adding a locally-based strategy function for ANZ is a clear demonstration of BBC Studios’ long-term commitment to growth in this key market, and I’m excited for the future of our operation here.”